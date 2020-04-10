Watch Scarlett Strallen Sing 'I Happen to Like New York' From City Center Encores! The New Yorkers

New York City Center, which is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from former Encores! productions.
The third week of the series spotlights musicals set in New York. Encores! Artistic Director Jack Viertel says, "Since its inception, Encores! has done 16 shows set in the Big Apple, and the city has been portrayed in every way imaginable from glamorous Manhattan penthouses to working class Brooklyn pawnshops, and all stops in between. Great people live here, as do villains and thieves, hippies, heiresses, and political grifters, and a remarkable number of them keep falling in love. This week we give you a taste of the City in its infinite variety."
The New York salute continues with Scarlett Strallen singing "I Happen to Like New York" from the 2017 City Center Encores! production of Cole Porter’s 1930 Prohibition musical The New Yorkers. Watch the performance below:
The week kicked off with Tony nominee Kate Baldwin singing "When Did I Fall in Love?" from the 2013 City Center Encores! production of Fiorello! and continued with Brian Stokes Mitchell and Heather Headley in Do Re Mi, and Laura Benanti and Donna Murphy in Wonderful Town, and Jason Danieley and Sally Murphy in A Tree Grows in Brooklyn.
The famed Manhattan venue launched the series March 22, Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, with a week of videos from Sondheim musicals. You can watch a playlist of all of the performances on City Center's YouTube page.