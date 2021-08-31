Watch Scenes From The Muny's Chicago, Starring J. Harrison Ghee, Emily Skinner, and Ali Ewoldt

Performances for the final show of the summer season continue at the St. Louis venue through September 5.

The Muny production of the John Kander–Fred Ebb–Bob Fosse musical Chicago, the final offering of the summer season, continues through September 5 at the St. Louis venue. Watch a montage of scenes from the production—including portions of "All That Jazz," "Roxie," "When You're Good to Mama," "All I Care About," "Cell Block Tango," and more—above.

Denis Jones directs and choreographs the limited engagement with music direction by Charlie Alterman.

The cast is headed by Sarah Bowden as Roxie Hart, J. Harrison Ghee as Velma Kelly, Emily Skinner as Matron “Mama” Morton, James T. Lane as Billy Flynn, Adam Heller as Amos Hart, and Ali Ewoldt as Mary Sunshine. Those artists are joined by Carleigh Bettiol, Joe Bigelow, Victoria Byrd, Taeler Cyrus, Sean Ewing, Veronica Fiaoni, Abbey Friedmann, Anna Gassett, Valton Jackson, Madison Johnson, Justin Keats, Kamal Lado, Connor McRory, Lizz Picini, Michael James Reed, Mikayla Renfrow, Gabi Stapula, Davis Wayne, Brandon L. Whitmore, and Ricardo A. Zayas as well as The Muny Teen youth ensemble.

Chicago has a book by the late Ebb and Fosse, music by Kander, and lyrics by Ebb.

The Muny production also has scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Shawn Duan, and wig design by Tommy Kurzman. The production stage manager is Larry Smiglewski with casting by The Telsey Office.

The Broadway production of the Tony-winning revival resumes performances in September at the Ambassador Theatre with a cast led by the previously announced Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!) as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín (a longtime Roxie in the revival) as Velma Kelly, Tony winner Lillias White (The Life, How to Succeed…) as Matron Mama Morton, South Pacific Tony winner Paulo Szot as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, and Ryan Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

