Watch Sharon D. Clarke, Maria Friedman, Louise Dearman, and More West End Stars Perform ‘We’ll Meet Again’

Vera Lynn, who made the song popular in the ‘30s, paid tribute to the theatre during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out upcoming Caroline, or Change Broadway star Sharon D. Clarke, Maria Friedman, Louise Dearman, and more West End stars singing “We’ll Meet Again” in a tribute to the theatre above. The industry was shuttered earlier this year when the COVID-19 pandemic caused a ban on mass gatherings and the London theatre district is closed through June 28 at the earliest.

Also found in the video are Alfie Boe, BLAKE, Gyles Brandreth, Jonah Collier, Bill Deamer, Kerry Ellis, Shaun Escoffery, Ferris & Milnes, Bradley Jaden, Cassidy Janson, Joe Pasquale, Hannah Waddingham, Layton Williams, and Michael Xavier.

The standard, made popular by Vera Lynn in the 1930s, has been used in several films including the movie musical We’ll Meet Again starring Lynn in the title role, Dr. Strangelove, and Yanks. Lynn is also heard in the video, sending her well-wishes to the theatre community.

In addition, the song is commonly performed during VE Day concerts, which celebrates the European Victory of World War II May 8.