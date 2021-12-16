Watch: 'She Has Hope' Music Video Pays Tribute to Late Rebecca Luker

By Logan Culwell-Block
Dec 16, 2021
 
Brian d'Arcy James is accompanied by Tom Kitt in the song honoring those with ALS.

Brian d'Arcy James sings "She Has Hope," Flying Over Sunset composer Tom Kitt's new song honoring victims of ALS, in a newly released music video dedicated to late three-time Tony Award nominee Rebecca Luker. Watch above.

The song is featured on Kitt's album Reflect, released earlier this year.

Luker passed away last year at the age of 59 after being diagnosed with ALS in 2019. Following the diagnosis, Luker and husband Danny Burstein teamed with Project ALS to help speed research, with Luker giving a streaming benefit concert and interview in June 2020.

Luker made her Broadway debut in the original Broadway company of The Phantom of the Opera, going on to appear on Broadway in The Secret Garden, Show Boat, The Sound of Music, The Music Man, Nine, Mary Poppins, Cinderella, and Fun Home.

To donate to Project ALS, visit ProjectALS.org.

