Watch Shereen Pimentel in Final Episode of Playbill’s Holiday Concert Series

Pimentel sings a medley of two holiday favorites.

For the final episode of Playbill's Holiday Concert Series in 2021, Broadway alum Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story) stops by the Playbill Studio to share a medley of two holiday favorites, "The Christmas Song" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," accompanied by Logan Culwell-Block. Watch the video above for the perfect finale to this holiday series.

Pimentel will be joining the cast of New York City Center Encores! staging of Into the Woods in the role of Rapunzel, alongside Heather Headley, Christian Borle, Sara Bareilles, and Ashley Park. Lear deBessonet will helm the show in her first season as Encores! artistic director in 2022. Completing the cast are Julia Lester (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) as Little Red Riding Hood, Jordan Donica (My Fair Lady) as Rapunzel’s Prince, and newcomer Cole Thompson as Jack.

The two-week engagement, choreographed by Jamal Sims and under the baton of Encores! Music Director Rob Berman, will begin with a May 4 opening night gala.