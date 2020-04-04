Watch Shonn Wiley and Irina Dvorovenko in City Center Encores! On Your Toes

The second week of videos, part of the venue's series featuring highlights from New York City Center's Encores!, spotlights the work of Rodgers and Hart.

New York City Center, which is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from former Encores! productions.

The second week of the series salutes the work of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart and has already featured Patti LuPone singing “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered” from the 1995 City Center Encores! production of Pal Joey, Rebecca Luker, Debbie Gravitte, and Sarah Uriarte Berry in The Boys From Syracuse, Christopher Fitzgerald and Jessica Stone in Babes in Arms, and Judy Blazer and Steven Sutcliffe in A Connecticut Yankee.

Continuing the Rodgers and Hart celebration are Shonn Wiley and Irina Dvorovenko in the 2013 City Center Encores! production of On Your Toes.

Watch the performance below:



🩰: Shonn Wiley and Irina Dvorovenko

Encores! On Your Toes 2013 #EncoresArchives pic.twitter.com/LXS38wEaxD — New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) April 4, 2020

The famed Manhattan venue launched the series March 22, Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, with two songs from the Encores! production of Sondheim and James Goldman's Follies: Tony winner Donna Murphy singing "Could I Leave You?" and Tony winner Victoria Clark singing "Losing My Mind." Other Sondheim offerings included: Sutton Foster and Murphy in Anyone Can Whistle, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Donnell, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Betsy Wolfe in Merrily We Roll Along, Melissa Errico in Do I Hear a Waltz?, Patti LuPone in Gypsy, Bernadette Peters in A Bed and a Chair: A New York Love Affair, Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford in Sunday in the Park With George, and Victoria Clark, John Ellison Conlee, Shuler Hensley, and Steven Pasquale in Assassins, and Brandon Uranowitz and Jin in Road Show.

