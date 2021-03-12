Watch Six Cast Members and More Attempt a Guinness World Record on 1-Year Anniversary of Broadway Shutdown

There's still time to join the effort to create the largest online video album of people singing the same song.

Check out Adrianna Hicks, Abby Mueller, and Anna Uzele from Six and more in a new video for the #BwayWorldRecord Challenge, which seeks at least 5,000 participants to claim the title of largest online video album of people singing the same song. The video was released on the anniversary of Broadway shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As previously announced, the track being used is “From Now On” from The Greatest Showman with permission from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and the Disney Corporation. The Guinness World Record attempt also serves as a benefit for The Actors Fund.

The new deadline to submit is March 31. To upload a video, click here .

"It has been one year since the dreamers of Broadway have hit the pavement and auditioned with sweat, blood, and tears to achieve something they have spent most of their lives dreaming to come true," said Ry Armstrong of Ryco Theatricals. "We don’t often think of the arts as it is ancillary to the needs to stopping this pandemic, but stories are essential, and words do matter."

Armstrong confirmed that a new version of this music video with all the new video submissions and Broadway artists will be released after the record is achieved.

