Watch Six Creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss Play ‘Tudor Queen or Broadway Queen?’

The musical resumes previews September 17 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

With the return of Six on Broadway, fans will once again get to attend a fierce royal court stacked with female powerhouses. The musical’s creators, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, played a game in honor of the occasion—watch them play “Tudor Queen or Broadway Queen?” above.

In the first round, the pair guess whether a quote is from an actual Tudor Queen or something one of the stars from the Main Stem production said. A final round features a game of Heads Up, for which they wrote their own pop culture queens (Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Princess Fiona, Adam Lambert) on sticky notes for each other to guess.

