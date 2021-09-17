Watch Six Creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss Play ‘Tudor Queen or Broadway Queen?’

toggle menu
toggle search form
Sponsored Content   Watch Six Creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss Play ‘Tudor Queen or Broadway Queen?’
By Dan Meyer
Sep 17, 2021
 
The musical resumes previews September 17 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

With the return of Six on Broadway, fans will once again get to attend a fierce royal court stacked with female powerhouses. The musical’s creators, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, played a game in honor of the occasion—watch them play “Tudor Queen or Broadway Queen?” above.

In the first round, the pair guess whether a quote is from an actual Tudor Queen or something one of the stars from the Main Stem production said. A final round features a game of Heads Up, for which they wrote their own pop culture queens (Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Princess Fiona, Adam Lambert) on sticky notes for each other to guess.

READ: Broadway's Six Resumes Performances September 17

Click here to buy tickets to see the Queens of Six on Broadway, now at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Previews begin September 17 ahead of an October 3 opening night.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Popular Features This Week
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.