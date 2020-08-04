Watch Sophia Anne Caruso's New Music Video for Her Single 'Toys'

The Beetlejuice star returns with a moody, atmospheric love song.

Sophia Anne Caruso has dropped a music video for her single "Toys," and from the looks of things, the star is finding plenty of natural space to film while under quarantine. Check out the Beetlejuice alum hanging out in the woods, lounging amid the ruins of an abandoned building, and running through an orchard as she sings about love.

Caruso was last seen on stage having originated the role of Lydia Deetz in the 2019 Broadway adaptation of Tim Burton's 1988 supernatural comedy. The musical's original cast also featured Tony nominee Alex Brightman, Rob McClure, Kerry Butler, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, and more.

Her additional credits include Off-Broadway's Lazarus and The Nether, plus Runaways at New York City Center's Encores! Off-Center.

Caruso directed and produced the video, Emilio Madrid as director of photography, editing by James Littlemore, mixing by Nic Hard, master sound by Dave McNair, and hair and makeup by John Novotny.

"Toys" is written by Nick Littlemore and Henry Hey.

