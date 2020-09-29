WATCH: Soprano Christine Goerke Pays Tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg With Fidelio Performance

The late Supreme Court justice, an avid opera enthusiast, said the Beethoven opera gave her "the greatest hope for the future."

Soprano Christine Goerke recently sang out in front of the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center to pay tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Watch her performance of "Abscheulicher!" from Fidelio, accompanied by Bradley Moore, above.

Ginbsburg, who died September 18 at the age of 87, was a noted opera aficionado, voicing an appreciation for the art form as fierce as her advocacy for gender equality. She frequently cited Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro as her favorite opera, but said Beethoven's Fidelio gave her "the greatest hope for the future."

In the aria, Leonore (who's disguised herself as a prison guard to rescue her husband) is alone for the first time, leading to a soliloquy of anger, hope, and determination. "For me, a rainbow shines above the dark storm," she sings. "It glistens so peacefully, a mirror of the joys of past days, and my blood throbs with renewed energy.

"Come, hope, let your star shine upon me."

I hope Marty is making your favorite soufflé for you right now. I’d say may your memory be a blessing, but you have always been and will always be one. You have my eternal gratitude and honor. From one Valkyrie to another, safe home #JusticeRuthBaderGinsburg #Dissent #Equality pic.twitter.com/7KtcqolNd5 — Christine Goerke (@HeldenMommy) September 19, 2020

Goerke recently sang Brünnhilde in the Met's latest presentation of Wagner's "Ring" cycle, as well as the title role in Puccini's Turandot. She's slated to reprise the latter when the Met resumes performances in the 2021–2022 season.

