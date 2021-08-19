Watch a Sneak Peek of Speakeasy Magick at The McKittrick Hotel

Todd Robbins hosts a night of close-up magic at The Club Car featuring the city’s top magical talents.

Speakeasy Magick is back at The McKittrick Hotel, home to Sleep No More. The experience features a combination of up-close-and-personal prestidigitation and parlor magic, hosted by Todd Robbins. Watch the video above to see Mark Calabrese and Rachel Wax give Playbill an exclusive sneak peek.

Summoning guests to the underground world of close-up magic, Speakeasy Magick has a revolving cast and conjures amazing feats before their eyes. Audiences are transported to the top floor of The McKittrick in a vintage elevator car, where The Club Car and its residents await. Inside the mysterious venue, cozy tables and a live jazz pianist set the scene for an evening of dazzling surprises.

Featured performers include Alex Boyce, Jason Suran, Mark Calabrese, Matthew Holtzclaw, Prakash Puru, Rachel Wax, and more.

For more information, click here.