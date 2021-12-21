Watch Special Stars in the House Discussion on Omicron and Broadway

Members of the medical community were on hand to answer questions from Audra McDonald, Ciara Renée, Miguel Cervantes, and more about the new variant and how it affects Broadway and beyond.

Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley brought back their streaming series Stars in the House December 20 for a special Omicron-focused episode to discuss the new COVID-19 variant and how it affects Broadway. Guest experts on the show were CBS Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook, UC San Diego Distinguished Chair in Atmospheric Chemistry Kim Prather, Ph.D., and Chief Science Officer at EMed Michael Mina.

Members of the Broadway community who dropped in with their own questions included Kathryn Gallagher (of the recently shuttered Jagged Little Pill), Christine Toy Johnson (from the Come From Away national tour), Ciara Renée (Waitress' current Jenna), Miguel Cervantes (Broadway's current Hamilton), and Tony winner Audra McDonald.

Along with their questions, the artists shared their show's current COVID protocols and testing regimes, as well as their own concerns and fears.

LaPook also shared a segment that ran on the December 20 episode of CBS Sunday Morning, with advice for combating the new variant as we head into the holiday season: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear masks, social distance, and wash your hands.

"Omicron is not safe—none of this is safe—but getting vaccinated has massively reduced the risk," said Mina. He shared that it is important to remember that vaccinations do not mean non-infectious, but they do greatly reduce the risk of serious illness.

The full video, with loads of guidance and advice for the upcoming days, can be viewed above. "There's going to be a few more bumps in the road, but we're going to get there," concluded LaPook.