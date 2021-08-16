Watch Stark Sands and Adrian Blake Enscoe Sing ’Murder in the City’ From Swept Away

The Avett Brothers musical will premiere at Berkeley Rep in January.

Check out Kinky Boots Tony nominee Stark Sands and Dickinson star Adrian Blake Enscoe singing “Murder in the City,” from the upcoming Avett Brothers musical Swept Away, above. As previously announced, the world premiere begins performances January 9, 2022, at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in California.

Joining Sands and Enscoe in the cast will be Tony winner John Gallagher, Jr. and Wayne Duvall. The quartet play the four survivors—a young man in search of adventure, his older brother who has sworn to protect him, a captain at the end of a long career at sea, and a worldly first mate who has fallen from grace—of a whaling ship disaster off the coast of Massachusetts in 1888. The cast will also include Taurean Everett, Ebrin Stanley, Jacob Keith Watson, and Nikita Burshteyn.

Swept Away is written by John Logan and directed by Michael Mayer with choreography by David Neumann. Rounding out the creative team are scenic designer Rachel Hauck, costume designer Susan Hilferty, lighting designer Kevin Adams, and sound designer Kai Harada. Music arrangements and orchestrations are by Chris Miller and Brian Usifer.

Swept Away is produced by special arrangement with Matthew Masten, Sean Hudock, and Madison Wells Live.