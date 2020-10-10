WATCH: Stars From Les Misérables—The Staged Concert, The Phantom of the Opera, and Mary Poppins Perform on Britain's Got Talent Finale

Michael Ball, Matt Lucas, Carrie Hope Fletcher, John Owen-Jones, Shan Ako, Killian Donnelly, Zizi Strallen, and Charlie Stemp were among the performers on the ITV broadcast.

Over 60 performers from the combined companies of Cameron Mackintosh's Les Misérables—The Staged Concert, The Phantom of the Opera, and Mary Poppins— including Michael Ball, Matt Lucas, Carrie Hope Fletcher, John Owen-Jones, Shan Ako, Killian Donnelly, Zizi Strallen, and Charlie Stemp—joined force to celebrate the West End in a special performance on the grand finale of Britain's Got Talent October 10.

The performance coincides with the 35th anniversary of Les Misérables and the 34th of The Phantom of the Opera; London theatres have been closed since March due to the ongoing pandemic. The Mary Poppins company began with "Step In Time"; after a rendition of the title song from The Phantom of the Opera, the cast of Les Misérables led a rousing rendition of "One Day More" before all three convened to promise an eventual "one show more" upon theatres reopening.

Producer Mackintosh said prior to the broadcast, “Britain’s theatrical talent is the best in the world, so it is a wonderful opportunity after seven months of enforced lockdown to be invited by Britain’s Got Talent to showcase three of my greatest British musical hits with their fabulous West End casts all bursting to perform again and remind audiences what an unforgettable thrill it is to enjoy the exhilaration of a live show. Several years ago, Susan Boyle dreamed her dream and set the world alight, and we are both eager and anxious to be told when we can fully reopen again next year so that we can all properly get on with our lives and celebrate the world beating talents of our amazing culture.”

Ball also announced there are currently plans to mount a holiday engagement of Les Misérables—The Staged Concert for six weeks beginning December 5 at London's Sondheim Theatre.

