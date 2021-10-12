Stars in the House Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month October 11–12

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley host an In the Heights game night for the daily series, benefiting The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House—the live streamed series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley—hosts an In the Heights game night October 12 in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Cast members from the Tony-winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, including Javier Muñoz, Krysta Rodriquez, Michael Balderrama, Marcy Harriell, Rickey Tripp, and Asmeret Ghebremichael, join Seth and James for the fun.

Stars in the House kicked off its National Hispanic Heritage Month October 11 with Tony winners Priscilla Lopez and Matthew López, three-time Tony nominee Robin de Jesús, and Hamilton star Muñoz. The quartet discussed the challenges that they have each faced during their careers, casting experiences, moments in rehearsal rooms, and why positive representation is important. Check it out below.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Monday and Tuesday evenings at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund, visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

