Watch Stars of Broadway's The Prom and High School Students Celebrate a Virtual Prom Together

By Dan Meyer
May 21, 2020
 
The #BuildAVirtualProm trend started last month when high schoolers were asked to submit videos of themselves dancing in quarantine.

Last month, the cast of The Prom invited high schoolers around America to submit videos of themselves dancing in quarantine after the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of end-of-year school dances. Check out the #BuildAVirtualProm video, featuring cameos from stars Isabelle McCalla, Christopher Sieber, Courtenay Collins, and more cast members, above.

Featuring a book by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin and a score by Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, the musical tells the story of an Indiana high schooler barred from bringing her girlfriend to the prom—and the group of eccentric Broadway folk who infiltrate the town in an earnest, misguided attempt to fight the injustice.

The Prom starred Tony winner Beth Leavel, Tony nominees Sieber and Brooks Ashmanskas, Caitlin Kinnunen, McCalla, Angie Schworer, Josh Lamon, and Courtenay Collins.

The musical, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, opened officially November 15, 2018, at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway. A film adaptation, directed by Ryan Murphy and starring Meryl Streep and James Corden, aims to premiere later this year.

