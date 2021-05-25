Watch Stars of South Korea's Beetlejuice Perform the Musical's 'Dead Mom' and 'Say My Name'

The Korean-language production will begin June 18.

Ahead of its Asian premiere, the South Korean cast of Beetlejuice gave fans a sneak peek of the music they can expect to hear when it opens June 18. Check out “Say My Name” above and “Dead Mom” below.

As previously announced, the Korean-language production will play at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul. The limited run is currently scheduled through August 7.

The musical will feature two casts, with Yoo Jun-Sang and Jeong Seong-Hwa sharing the title role, Hong Na-Hyun and Jang Min-Je as Lydia, Kim Ji-Woo and Yu-Ah as Barbra, Lee Yul and Lee Chang-Yong as Adam, and Shin Young-Sook, and Jeon Su-Mi as Delia. Kim Yong-Soo plays Charles. For more information, visit Interpark.com.

Seoul is one of the few places to have been home to large-scale theatrical productions throughout the coronavirus pandemic, with the international tour of The Phantom of the Opera playing the city in 2020—notably without socially distanced audience configurations.

Written by composer Eddie Perfect and book writers Scott Brown and Anthony King, Beetlejuice opened April 25, 2019, at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre. The production earned eight Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical and nods for Perfect, Brown and King, and director Alex Timbers.

Though slated to play its final performance June 6, the musical effectively closed March 11 due to the Broadway shutdown beginning the following day. The final cast included Tony nominee Alex Brightman as the title bio-exorcist with Presley Ryan as Lydia Deetz, David Josefsberg and Kerry Butler as Adam and Barbara Maitland, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser as Delia and Charles Deetz, Danny Rutigliano and Jill Abramovitz as Maxie and Maxine Dean, and Kelvin Moon Loh as Otho.

