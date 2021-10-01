Watch Stephen Schwartz, Alice Fearn, More in Latest Trailer for The Theatre Channel

Episode 8 pays tribute to the composer who scored Wicked, Godspell, The Prince of Egypt, and more.

The stars of West End and beyond are returning for the latest episode of Adam Blanshay Productions’ web series The Theatre Channel. Check out a sneak peek above in the trailer, featuring Stephen Schwartz, Alice Fearn, Louise Dearman, and Christine Allado.

Episode 8 will pay tribute to the Wicked and Godspell composer, with performances by Fearn, Dearman, Allado, Stewart Clarke, Melanie La Barrie. The cast of the 2021 London revival of Pippin will perform a rendition of “Magic To Do” and will once again be joined by resident ensemble The Café Five, composed of Anthony Starr, Danny Becker, Kayleigh Thadani, M-Jae Cleopatra Isaac, and Vicki Lee Taylor.

This marks the first time The Theatre Channel is doing a music video in collaboration with a production currently running. In addition, Schwartz narrates the episode himself, offering insights as he looks back over his career and the continual renovation of his work.

A co-production with Park Theatre, where Schwartz’s musical Rags played in early 2020, this episode of The Theatre Channel is directed by Olivier-nominated choreographer Fabian Aloise.

“I’ve very much enjoyed and admired the previous episodes, so I know I and my work are in very good hands,” says Schwartz. “An MTV/VH1-meets-Musical Theatre hybrid, The Theatre Channel uses the skillful and imaginative videos they produce to offer new perspectives on musical theatre songs, rediscovering them through a new lens.”

