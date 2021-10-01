Watch Stephen Schwartz, Alice Fearn, More in Latest Trailer for The Theatre Channel

By Dan Meyer
Oct 01, 2021
 
Episode 8 pays tribute to the composer who scored Wicked, Godspell, The Prince of Egypt, and more.

The stars of West End and beyond are returning for the latest episode of Adam Blanshay Productions’ web series The Theatre Channel. Check out a sneak peek above in the trailer, featuring Stephen Schwartz, Alice Fearn, Louise Dearman, and Christine Allado.

Episode 8 will pay tribute to the Wicked and Godspell composer, with performances by Fearn, Dearman, Allado, Stewart Clarke, Melanie La Barrie. The cast of the 2021 London revival of Pippin will perform a rendition of “Magic To Do” and will once again be joined by resident ensemble The Café Five, composed of Anthony Starr, Danny Becker, Kayleigh Thadani, M-Jae Cleopatra Isaac, and Vicki Lee Taylor.

This marks the first time The Theatre Channel is doing a music video in collaboration with a production currently running. In addition, Schwartz narrates the episode himself, offering insights as he looks back over his career and the continual renovation of his work.

A co-production with Park Theatre, where Schwartz’s musical Rags played in early 2020, this episode of The Theatre Channel is directed by Olivier-nominated choreographer Fabian Aloise.

“I’ve very much enjoyed and admired the previous episodes, so I know I and my work are in very good hands,” says Schwartz. “An MTV/VH1-meets-Musical Theatre hybrid, The Theatre Channel uses the skillful and imaginative videos they produce to offer new perspectives on musical theatre songs, rediscovering them through a new lens.”

Look Back at the Musicals of Stephen Schwartz

Look Back at the Musicals of Stephen Schwartz

30 PHOTOS
Jeffrey Mylett, Herb Simon, Robin Lamont, Lamar Alford, Joanne Jonas, Sonia Manzano, Peggy Gordon, and Gilmer McCormick (front) in Godspell.
Cast of Godspell (1976) Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Pippin_Broadway_Production_Photo_1972_John Rubinstein_HR.jpg
John Rubinstein and Cast in Pippin (1972) Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Ben Vereen and John Rubinstein (center) in Pippin.
Ben Vereen, John Rubinstein, and Cast in Pippin (1972) Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
<i>The Magic Show</i> (1974)
The Magic Show (1974) Kenn Duncan/New York Public Library
<i>The Magic Show</i> (1974)
The Magic Show (1974) Kenn Duncan/New York Public Library
Doug Henning (left) in The Magic Show.
Doug Henning in The Magic Show (1974)
<i>The Magic Show</i> (1974)
The Magic Show (1974) Kenn Duncan/New York Public Library
<i>The Magic Show</i> (1974)
The Magic Show (1974) Kenn Duncan/New York Public Library
The Baker's Wife_Kennedy Center_Production Photos_1976_X_HR
Topol and the Cast of The Baker's Wife (1976) Martha Swope/New York Public Library
The Baker's Wife_Kennedy Center_Production Photos_1976_X_HR
Topol and Patti Lupone in The Baker's Wife (1976) Martha Swope/New York Public Library
