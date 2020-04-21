Watch Stephen Sondheim and the Stars of Company Wish Patti LuPone a Happy Birthday

Video   Watch Stephen Sondheim and the Stars of Company Wish Patti LuPone a Happy Birthday
By Dan Meyer
Apr 21, 2020
The two-time Tony winner plays Joanne in the new production, which was originally to open March 22.
Patti LuPone Brinkhoff/Moegenburg

The stars and creators of Broadway's latest Company, including Katrina Lenk, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, director Marianne Elliott, annd composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim, all wished their Joanne Patti LuPone a happy birthday through a special video message. Check it out below.

“Happy Birthday doll, keep doing it until you get it right,” said Sondheim. Elliott, meanwhile, said that while LuPone shares her April 21 birthday with Queen Elizabeth II, “you are our queen.”

While some gushed praise about the two-time Tony winner or danced around to celebrate, Simard and Sieber paid a hilarious but loving tribute by dressing up in the famous white dress from Evita (a decidedly not Sondheim musical).

Among those also appearing in the video were Matt Doyle, Nikki Renée Daniels, Greg Hildreth, and the Company stage management team.

Following an acclaimed run in London and winning an Olivier Award, LuPone returned to the Broadway in the gender-switched revival of Company, which began performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre March 2 and was slated to open March 22 (Sondheim's 90th birthday) before the Broadway shutdown.

As previously reported, the stage and screen star will appear in the upcoming Netflix series Hollywood.

Celebrating Patti LuPone's Stage Career

46 PHOTOS
Patti LuPone (seated), with Mary Joan Negro and Mary Lou Rosato, in <i>The Three Sisters</i> for The Acting Company (1973)
Patti LuPone (seated) with Mary-Joan Negro and Mary Lou Rosato, in The Three Sisters for The Acting Company (1973) Diane Gorodnitzki
Patti LuPone and Kevin Kline in <i>The Robber Bridegroom</i> for The Acting Company (1976)
Patti LuPone and Kevin Kline in The Robber Bridegroom for The Acting Company (1976) Robert M. Lightfoot III
Patti LuPone and Chaim Topol in <i>The Baker&#39;s Wife</i>
Patti LuPone and Chaim Topol in The Baker's Wife (1976) Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Chaim Topol and<b data-rte2-sanitize="bold"> </b>Patti LuPone in <i>The Baker&#39;s Wife</i>
Chaim Topol and Patti LuPone in The Baker's Wife (1976) Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Patti
Patti LuPone in The Water Engine (1977) Martha Swope
Patti LuPone and Barbara Tarbuck in <i>The Water Engine</i>
Patti LuPone and Barbara Tarbuck in The Water Engine (1977) Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Patti LuPone
Patti LuPone in Evita on Broadway (1979) Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Patti LuPone
Patti LuPone in Evita on Broadway (1979) Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Mark Syers, Patti LuPone, and Mandy Patinkin
Mark Syers, Patti LuPone, and Mandy Patinkin in Evita on Broadway (1979) Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Patti
Patti LuPone in The Cradle Will Rock (1983) Martha Swope
