Watch Stephen Sondheim and the Stars of Company Wish Patti LuPone a Happy Birthday

The two-time Tony winner plays Joanne in the new production, which was originally to open March 22.

The stars and creators of Broadway's latest Company, including Katrina Lenk, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, director Marianne Elliott, annd composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim, all wished their Joanne Patti LuPone a happy birthday through a special video message. Check it out below.

“Happy Birthday doll, keep doing it until you get it right,” said Sondheim. Elliott, meanwhile, said that while LuPone shares her April 21 birthday with Queen Elizabeth II, “you are our queen.”

While some gushed praise about the two-time Tony winner or danced around to celebrate, Simard and Sieber paid a hilarious but loving tribute by dressing up in the famous white dress from Evita (a decidedly not Sondheim musical).

Among those also appearing in the video were Matt Doyle, Nikki Renée Daniels, Greg Hildreth, and the Company stage management team.

Following an acclaimed run in London and winning an Olivier Award, LuPone returned to the Broadway in the gender-switched revival of Company, which began performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre March 2 and was slated to open March 22 (Sondheim's 90th birthday) before the Broadway shutdown.

As previously reported, the stage and screen star will appear in the upcoming Netflix series Hollywood.

