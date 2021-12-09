WATCH: Steven Spielberg, Rachel Zegler, David Alvarez, More Share How They Prepared for West Side Story

The film opens in movie theatres December 10.

"I didn't bring Broadway to Hollywood to tell the story. I brought myself to Broadway," shares Steven Spielberg in a conversation with Playbill about the new film adaptation of West Side Story. Watch the video above for the full interview with Spielberg, Rachel Zegler, David Alvarez, Michael Faist, and Brian d’Arcy James.

The movie, featuring choreography by Tony winner Justin Peck, is slated to hit movie theatres December 10, after being pushed back from a December 2020 release due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ansel Elgort and newcomer Zegler star as Tony and Maria, with Tony winner Alvarez as Bernardo, Josh Andrés Rivera as Chino, Tony nominee Brian d’Arcy James as Officer Krupke, Corey Stoll as Lietenant Schrank, and EGOT winner and star of the original 1961 film Rita Moreno in the newly created role of Valentina (a take on the role of Doc).

A host of Broadway alumni help fill out the cast, including Dear Evan Hansen Tony nominee Mike Faist, Ezra Menas, Paloma Garcia-Lee, David and Jacob Guzman, Ricky Ubeda, Ben Cook, Sara Esty, Garett Hawe, Talia Ryder, Tanairi Vazquez, Eloise Kropp, Kevin Csolak, and Jess LeProtto.