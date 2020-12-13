Watch Stream of Broadway Inspirational Voices' Starry Holiday Concert December 13

Special guests include Tony winners Patti LuPone, Billy Porter, and Leslie Odom Jr.

Broadway Inspirational Voices, the Tony-honored choir founded and directed by Michael McElroy, streams its 2020 holiday concert, A Season of Hope & Inspiration, to a global audience December 13 starting at 7 PM ET. Special guests include Tony winners Patti LuPone, Billy Porter, and Leslie Odom Jr., plus Crystal Monee Hall, Daniel J. Watts, and Shoshana Bean.

The show also features appearances by Tony winners Leslie Uggams, Phylicia Rashad, Audra McDonald, Gavin Creel, Karen Olivo, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and LaChanze, as well as Debbie Allen, Vanessa Williams, Telly Leung, Montego Glover, Celia Rose Gooding, and Jeanine Tesori.

Songs from holidays past will blend alongside new music created especially for the concert.

“As 2020 comes to a close, we cannot deny it has been a challenging year,” says McElroy. “But BIV is passionately committed to our mission of bringing hope and inspiration during these times. Now more than ever we need this moment of unity to bring, comfort, healing, and great joy.”

A Season of Hope & Inspiration is executive produced by Broadway Virtual.

Broadway Inspirational Voices, a 2019 Tony Award Honoree for Excellence in Theatre, was formed in 1994 by Tony-nominated Broadway performer McElroy. His vision was to bring inspiration to the Broadway community during a time when the AIDS epidemic had ravaged an entire generation of artists. Over the past 25 years, BIV has served the Broadway community whenever needed.

The event streams online, and tickets (free and donate-what-you-can) can be reserved at BIVvoices.org starting November 30.



(Updated December 13, 2020)