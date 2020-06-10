Watch Susan Heyward, Rosalyn Coleman, More in ‘Fists Up/Underlying Conditions’ From The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

The episode featured a roster of Black artists performing to benefit Communities United For Police Reform.

Broadway alums Susan Heyward, Rosalyn Coleman, and more performed in The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues' “Fists Up/Underlying Conditions” edition June 9. The episode featured an all-Black roster of performers to benefit Communities United For Police Reform.

The videos aired on IGTV beginning at 6 PM ET are now available to view on 24HourPlays.com until June 13, courtesy of an agreement with Theatre Authority, a non-profit organization managed by Actors’ Equity. As of 2 PM ET June 10, the event had raised over $2,100 and is still accepting donations.

“Fists Up/Underlying Conditions” features 12 pieces curated by Portia and russell g., under the name Classic Black productions baptized in our stories. “We are excited to be able to curate for The 24 Hour Plays Viral Monologues because it enables high caliber theater makers to deliver intimacy at a time when all aspects of being human are under literal attack,” said the pair.

Joining Heyward (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Coleman (To Kill a Mockingbird) as performers were Stephanie Berry, Keith Arthur Bolden, Cherise Boothe, Nina Domingue Glover, Benton Greene, Angela Lewis, Craig Scott, Elijah Smith, Salena Steward, and Kara Young.

Writers for this round were Zakkiyah Alexander, Christina Anderson, Beresford Bennett, Amina Henry, Angie Bridgette Jones, Jaymes Jorsling, Shawn Randall, Monique A. Robinson, Stacey Rose, Nikkole Salter, Levy Lee Simon, and Craig T. Williams.

The process began June 8 at 6 PM, when actors shared orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers went to work crafting new monologues. Actors received their monologues this morning and will film their performances throughout the day. The 24-hour cycle was completed with the launch of the first video.

A recent edition was a collaboration on the intersection of COVID-19 and incarceration. Another recent edition of the viral plays challenged performers to present a musical monologue, with Daveed Diggs, John Gallagher, Jr., Sarah Steele, and more joining in.

Coleman Ray Clark and Madelyn Paquette serve as producers for The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues, with Mark Armstrong as artistic director.