Watch Sutton Foster Sing and Tap in New Video for London Revival of Anything Goes

The Kathleen Marshall-helmed revival begins previews July 23 at the Barbican.

Sutton Foster and the cast of the upcoming London revival of Anything Goes—including Robert Lindsay and Felicity Kendal—recently appeared on BBC's The One Show to perform the title song from the Cole Porter classic. Watch Foster and a bevy of chorus boys sing and tap their way through the Porter tune above.

It was previously announced that Foster, who won her second Tony for her work as Reno Sweeney in the 2011 Broadway revival of Anything Goes, will again step into the role created by the late Ethel Merman this summer at London’s Barbican Theatre. The Broadway favorite replaces Megan Mullally, who withdrew from the show due to an injury.

Performances begin at the London venue July 23 with an official opening August 4. Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Kathleen Marshall—who helmed the 2011 Broadway revival of the Cole Porter musical—the limited run will continue through October 17.

Foster, who will be making her West End debut, will star alongside Tony and Olivier winner Lindsay (Me and My Girl) as Moonface Martin, Evening Standard Theatre Award winner Kendal (The Good Life) as Evangeline Harcourt, and Gary Wilmot (Chicago, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) as Elisha Whitney.

The company also includes Samuel Edwards, Nicole-Lily Baisden, Carly Mercedes Dyer, Haydn Oakley, Jon Chew, Clive Hayward, Alistair So, Marc Akinfolarin, Simon Anthony, Georgie Ashford, Vivien Carter, Natalie Chua, Eamonn Cox, Jordan Crouch, Frances Dee, Charlene Ford, Selina Hamilton, Maddie Harper, Michael Lin, Robbie McMillan, Tom Partridge, Jack Wilcox, Alexandra Wright, George Beet, Gabrielle Cocca, Emily Ormiston, and Liam Wrate.

Foster is also scheduled to star opposite Hugh Jackman in the upcoming Broadway revival of The Music Man.

READ: Upcoming The Music Man Star Sutton Foster on Producer Scott Rudin 'Stepping Back'

Anything Goes has songs by Porter and a libretto by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman, who drew on the original depression-era script (by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse) for this version of the show, which debuted at the Vivian Beaumont in 1987 starring Tony winner Patti LuPone. That production won the Tony for Best Revival as well.

Set aboard a transatlantic ocean liner, the show features "You're the Top," "Blow, Gabriel, Blow," "It's De-Lovely," "I Get a Kick Out of You," and the toe-tapping title song above, among others.

