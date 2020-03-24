Watch Sutton Foster Sing the Title Song From City Center Encores! Production of Anyone Can Whistle

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Sutton Foster Sing the Title Song From City Center Encores! Production of Anyone Can Whistle
By Andrew Gans
Mar 24, 2020
 
Donna Murphy also sings from Whistle in this new series featuring highlights from New York City Center's Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
Sutton Foster in <i>Anyone Can Whistle</i>
Sutton Foster in Anyone Can Whistle Carol Rosegg

New York City Center, which is currently closed through April 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from its musical theatre vault, including selections from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The famed Manhattan venue launched the series March 22, Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, with two songs from the Encores! production of Sondheim and James Goldman's Follies: Tony winner Donna Murphy singing "Could I Leave You?" and Tony winner Victoria Clark singing "Losing My Mind."

Continuing the Sondheim celebration, the series now offers Sutton Foster and Murphy from the 2010 City Center Encores! production of Sondheim and Arthur Laurents' Anyone Can Whistle: Foster singing the title tune and Murphy performing "Me and My Town." Watch the performances below.

"Even in a cautious world of social distancing, City Center wants to make sure you still get your musical theatre fix while our theatre is closed," the New York institution posted on Instagram. "We’ll choose a different theme each week, maybe focused on a composer or an era, or a performer who selects their favorite moments or…well, why not wait and see? We’ve done more than 80 Broadway shows and over a dozen from Off-Broadway." ⁣

Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown

Look Back at Anyone Can Whistle at City Center Encores!

Look Back at Anyone Can Whistle at City Center Encores!

11 PHOTOS
in <i>Anyone Can Whistle</i>
Sutton Foster and Raúl Esparza in Anyone Can Whistle Joan Marcus
Sutton Foster and Raul Esparza in <i>Anyone Can Whistle</i>
Sutton Foster and Raul Esparza Carol Rosegg
Sutton Foster in <i>Anyone Can Whistle</i>
Sutton Foster Carol Rosegg
Donna Murphy
Donna Murphy Carol Rosegg
Sara Jean Ford, Raul Esparza, and Michael Marcotte in <i>Anyone Can Whistle</i>
Sara Jean Ford, Raul Esparza and Michael Marcotte Carol Rosegg
Cast of <i>Anyone Can Whistle</i>
Cast of Anyone Can Whistle Joan Marcus
Sutton Foster and Raul Esparza in <i>Anyone Can Whistle</i>
Sutton Foster and Raul Esparza in Anyone Can Whistle Carol Rosegg
John Ellison Conlee, Jeff Blumenkrantz, and Edward Hibbert in <i>Anyone Can Whistle </i>
John Ellison Conlee, Jeff Blumenkrantz and Edward Hibbert Carol Rosegg
Cast of <i>Anyone Can Whistle</i>
The company of Anyone Can Whistle Carol Rosegg
Donna Murphy and cast of <i>Anyone Can Whistle</i>
Donna Murphy and cast of Anyone Can Whistle Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.