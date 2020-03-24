Watch Sutton Foster Sing the Title Song From City Center Encores! Production of Anyone Can Whistle

Donna Murphy also sings from Whistle in this new series featuring highlights from New York City Center's Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

New York City Center, which is currently closed through April 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from its musical theatre vault, including selections from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The famed Manhattan venue launched the series March 22, Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, with two songs from the Encores! production of Sondheim and James Goldman's Follies: Tony winner Donna Murphy singing "Could I Leave You?" and Tony winner Victoria Clark singing "Losing My Mind."

Continuing the Sondheim celebration, the series now offers Sutton Foster and Murphy from the 2010 City Center Encores! production of Sondheim and Arthur Laurents' Anyone Can Whistle: Foster singing the title tune and Murphy performing "Me and My Town." Watch the performances below.



And a little extra @DMurphyOfficial for you all today!



🎶: Donna Murphy “Me and My Town”

Encores! Anyone Can Whistle 2010 #EncoresArchives #StephenSondheim pic.twitter.com/tYXWNP3VNl — New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) March 24, 2020

"Even in a cautious world of social distancing, City Center wants to make sure you still get your musical theatre fix while our theatre is closed," the New York institution posted on Instagram. "We’ll choose a different theme each week, maybe focused on a composer or an era, or a performer who selects their favorite moments or…well, why not wait and see? We’ve done more than 80 Broadway shows and over a dozen from Off-Broadway." ⁣

