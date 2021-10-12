Watch Sutton Foster Talk The Music Man, New Memoir, More

Video   Watch Sutton Foster Talk The Music Man, New Memoir, More
By Dan Meyer
Oct 12, 2021
The Tony-winning star had a cute moment seeing her book cover for the first time on Good Morning America.
Sutton Foster Joseph Marzullo/WENN

There’s nothing quite like discovering what your own book looks like on live TV. Check out Tony winner Sutton Foster’s candid reaction on Good Morning America; the Tony winner stopped by the show October 12 to discuss her memoir Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life, the upcoming revival of The Music Man, and more.

Fresh off reprising her turn as Reno Sweeney in a London production of Anything Goes, Foster will play Marian Paroo opposite Tony winner Hugh Jackman's Harold Hill in the Broadway revival of Meredith Willson’s musical. Previews begin at the Winter Garden Theatre December 20 ahead of a February 10, 2022, opening night.

WATCH: Hugh Jackman Sing (and Tap) From The Music Man

“For someone who is so accomplished and so famous, he’s just one of the group,” said Foster of Jackman. “He’s a total team player, he’s incredible.” During the interview, the star shared photos and video clips of the pair rehearsing for the show from her Instagram (@suttonlenore).

In addition, Foster explained how each chapter of her upcoming book features an essay based around something she’s made, comparing it to a time capsule. “I have the divorce blanket that I crocheted...or the baby blanket that I made while I was waiting for my daughter to be born. And within each thing, all of these memories and energy and stress, or tears. They’re all sort of captured, and then they become heirlooms that can be passed on and live forever long after I’m here.”

READ: 19 Theatre Reads to Check Out in Fall 2021

From Éponine to Charity: Celebrating Sutton Foster on the Stage

From Éponine to Charity: Celebrating Sutton Foster on the Stage

38 PHOTOS
A young Sutton Foster starred as Annie with the Augusta Players
Sutton Foster starred as Annie with the Augusta Players
Sutton Foster in <i>Les Miserables</i>
Sutton Foster in Les Miserables
Sutton Foster in <i>Les Miserables</i>
Sutton Foster in Les Miserables
Sutton Foster in the company of <i>Grease</i>
Sutton Foster in the company of Grease
Sutton Foster (standing, left) played Star-To-Be and performed in the ensemble of the 1997 revival of <i>Annie</i>
Sutton Foster and cast of Annie Carol Rosegg
Sutton Foster in <i>Thoroughly Modern Millie</i>
Sutton Foster in Thoroughly Modern Millie Joan Marcus
Sutton Foster in <i> Thoroughly Modern Millie</i>
Sutton Foster in Thoroughly Modern Millie Joan Marcus
Megan McGinnis, Amy McAlexander, Jenny Powers, Maureen McGovern and Sutton Foster in <i>Little Women</i>
Megan McGinnis, Amy McAlexander, Jenny Powers, Maureen McGovern, and Sutton Foster in Little Women Joan Marcus
Maureen McGovern and Sutton Foster in <i>Little Women</i>
Maureen McGovern and Sutton Foster in Little Women Joan Marcus
The cast of <i>Little Women</i>
Cast of Little Women Joan Marcus
