Watch Sutton Foster Talk The Music Man, New Memoir, More

The Tony-winning star had a cute moment seeing her book cover for the first time on Good Morning America.

There’s nothing quite like discovering what your own book looks like on live TV. Check out Tony winner Sutton Foster’s candid reaction on Good Morning America; the Tony winner stopped by the show October 12 to discuss her memoir Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life, the upcoming revival of The Music Man, and more.

Fresh off reprising her turn as Reno Sweeney in a London production of Anything Goes, Foster will play Marian Paroo opposite Tony winner Hugh Jackman's Harold Hill in the Broadway revival of Meredith Willson’s musical. Previews begin at the Winter Garden Theatre December 20 ahead of a February 10, 2022, opening night.



“For someone who is so accomplished and so famous, he’s just one of the group,” said Foster of Jackman. “He’s a total team player, he’s incredible.” During the interview, the star shared photos and video clips of the pair rehearsing for the show from her Instagram ( @suttonlenore ).



In addition, Foster explained how each chapter of her upcoming book features an essay based around something she’s made, comparing it to a time capsule. “I have the divorce blanket that I crocheted...or the baby blanket that I made while I was waiting for my daughter to be born. And within each thing, all of these memories and energy and stress, or tears. They’re all sort of captured, and then they become heirlooms that can be passed on and live forever long after I’m here.”



