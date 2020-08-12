Watch Syndee Winters Sing 'Where or When' on R&H Goes Pop! – At Home

An August 12 episode of R&H Goes Pop! - At Home commemorates the 100th anniversary of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart’s first professional collaboration, with Broadway star Syndee Winters performing "Where or When" from Babes in Arms. The video will be available to stream above beginning at 1 PM.
Winters was last seen on Broadway as Nala in The Lion King. Additional Broadway credits include Hamilton, Pippin, and Motown the Musical. In 2018, she appeared in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Most recently, Winters created and starred in LENA: A Moment with a Lady, a solo play with music celebrating the life of singer Lena Horne.
R&H Goes Pop! – At Home (previously R&H Goes Live!) is a spin-off of R&H Goes Pop!, hosted by two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes (Bonnie and Clyde, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), featuring contemporary takes on the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog.
Previous live editions have included Jeremy Jordan singing "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from Oklahoma! and Christy Altomare singing "A Cockeyed Optimist" from South Pacific.
Additional performances have included Jelani Alladin and Matt Doyle singing "We Kiss in a Shadow" from The King and I (the pair reunited virtually in June to perform live in quarantine), Katrina Lenk performing "Something Good," and Ashley Park singing "Do-Re-Mi" from The Sound of Music.