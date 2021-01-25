Watch Taylor Iman Jones, Javier Muñoz, More in Trailer for Anjou: The Musical Horror Tale

The modern Mexican opera streams January 29.

Broadway stars are going back in time to one of the bloodiest plots in European royal history. Check out Taylor Iman Jones, Javier Muñoz, Julia Murney, and more in the trailer above for Anjou: The Musical Horror Tale.

The previously announced special event debuts January 29 at 8 PM ET on Playbill as a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Performed in the style of a Broadway concept album, actors will split roles throughout the performance. The cast includes Jones, Murney, Bianca Marroquín, and Kristie Dale Sanders as Catherine de’ Medici; Jay Armstrong Johnson, Jonathan Burke, Jelani Remy, Adam Roberts, and Roberto Araujo as Henry of Anjou; Caroline Bowman, Shereen Pimentel, and Eva Tavares as Margot de Valois; Muñoz as Charles IX; Austin Colby as Arthur; and Nathan Cockroft, Kevin Curtis, Gabriel Hyman, and Michael Perrie Jr. as Spirit/Mignon. Marroquín also serves as the Narrator.

Anjou is a modern Mexican opera with music by Guillermo Mendez M. and lyrics by Mendez and Guadalupe Sandoval, in a new English translation by Javier Vilalta. The streaming production is directed and edited by Araujo with Grammy and Emmy winner John McDaniel (Annie Get Your Gun, The Rosie O’Donnell Show) as music director. Araujo and Vilalta produce.

Fusing Renaissance-inspired melodies, modern orchestrations, and Latinx-influenced tunes, Anjou turns a tragic moment in history into a exploration of kindness and acceptance against today's backdrop of injustice. The musical follows Charles IX as he is crowned the new monarch in France while Queen Catherine de’ Medici plots with the Catholic Church to eradicate Protestantism. The treacherous queen has a plan of her own: to remain in power through her beloved and overly-conceited son, Henry of Anjou, and to plan her daughter’s wedding with a Protestant knight, while executing one of the bloodiest events in history.