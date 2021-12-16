Watch Taylor Louderman Plead 'Baby, Please Come Home' on Kenan

The Tony nominee got to show off her Broadway pipes in the sitcom's special holiday episode.

Broadway's Taylor Louderman—now television's Taylor Louderman—got to belt a few bars on the special holiday episode of Kenan, the newish sitcom starring Saturday Night Live alum Kenan Thompson. Season 2 officially premieres January 3 on NBC, but the show kicked off a little early, airing the special Christmas episode December 15.

Thompson plays a widowed dad and co-host of a television morning show in Atlanta. Check out the clip above, provided exclusively to Playbill by Universal Television LLC. Louderman, who plays Tami, grabs the mic and busts in with Don Johnson, Kenan's father-in-law, singing "Baby, Please Come Home" at the station's holiday spectacular.

If you're looking to see the Mean Girls Tony nominee in person, check out Louderman's Write Out Loud concert at Feinstein's/54 Below on January 9, with Broadway voices singing the winning entries from her annual songwriting competition.