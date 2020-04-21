Watch Taylor Mac Sing Michael Friedman's 'Lost Horizon' From Encores! Off-Center's Gone Missing

toggle menu
toggle search form
Encores! News   Watch Taylor Mac Sing Michael Friedman's 'Lost Horizon' From Encores! Off-Center's Gone Missing
By Andrew Gans
Apr 21, 2020
 
The fifth week of videos, part of the venue's series featuring highlights from New York City Center's Encores!, spotlights songs of yearning.
Gone_Missing_New_York_City_Center_Production_Photo_2018_GONEMISSING__TaylorMac_PCSBERGER_HR.jpg
Taylor Mac Stephanie Berger

New York City Center, which is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from former Encores! and Gala productions.

This week's offerings, curated by Tony-winning composer Jeanine Tesori, the creative advisor for the Encores! Off-Center series, have the theme "Somewhere … Songs of Yearning for Another Place."

The first selection is Taylor Mac singing "Lost Horizon" from the 2018 Encores! Off-Center production of Steve Cosson and Michael Friedman's Gone Missing.

Watch the performance below:

Says Fun Home's Tesori, "As I sit in my new 'office' (a corner of my bedroom), I am looking out onto the newly-emptied streets of Manhattan, counting blessings but also cans of beans. I haven’t been able to quite, I don’t know, take this all in. I have often joked to my friends that I haven’t had a true feeling since 1989, perhaps the result of getting slightly hard-boiled by a life in music, the constancy of parenting, of trying to plan for the future but aspiring to live in the moment. Trying to be of service in a country that underserves so many.

"So, when I approached this offering for the City Center community, I was surprised to finally find some tears rolling down my cheeks listening to Kate Baldwin sing 'How Are Things in Glocca Morra?' I have never really thought about Finian’s Rainbow, nor that song, as applying to me, and certainly not as a much-needed release this weekend. But listening to Kate’s voice, that celestial voice, I was able to hear this, and all these songs in a new way. In anything found, there is something lost, and in loss, there are things we find. This week’s songs all have this in common; a yearning to be in another place or time, new feelings of nostalgia, and the acceptance that life, like theatre, is a transient and beautiful affair."

Susan Blackwell, John Belmann, and More in Gone Missing at City Center Encores!

Susan Blackwell, John Belmann, and More in Gone Missing at City Center Encores!

10 PHOTOS
Gone_Missing_New_York_City_Center_Production_Photo_2018_GONEMISSING__DavidRyanSmith_PCSBERGER_HR.jpg
David Ryan Smith Stephanie Berger
Gone_Missing_New_York_City_Center_Production_Photo_2018_GONEMISSING__AysanCelik_PCSBERGER_HR.jpg
Aysan Celik Stephanie Berger
Gone_Missing_New_York_City_Center_Production_Photo_2018_GONEMISSING__Blackwell and Smith_PCSBERGER_HR.jpg
Susan Blackwell and David Ryan Smith Stephanie Berger
Gone_Missing_New_York_City_Center_Production_Photo_2018_GONEMISSING__DeborahSCraig_PCSBERGER_HR.jpg
Deborah S. Craig Stephanie Berger
Gone_Missing_New_York_City_Center_Production_Photo_2018_GONEMISSING__PCSBERGER_HR.jpg
Aysan Celik, Susan Blackwell, and Deborah S. Craig Stephanie Berger
Gone_Missing_New_York_City_Center_Production_Photo_2018_GONEMISSING__Susan Blackwell_PCSBERGER_HR.jpg
Susan Blackwell Stephanie Berger
Gone_Missing_New_York_City_Center_Production_Photo_2018_GONEMISSING__JohnBehlmann_PCSBERGER_HR.jpg
John Behlmann Stephanie Berger
Gone_Missing_New_York_City_Center_Production_Photo_2018_GONEMISSING__TaylorMac_PCSBERGER_HR.jpg
Taylor Mac Stephanie Berger
Gone_Missing_New_York_City_Center_Production_Photo_2018_GONEMISSING2__PCSBERGER_HR.jpg
Cast Stephanie Berger
Gone_Missing_New_York_City_Center_Production_Photo_2018_GONEMISSING__JohnBehlmann2_PCSBERGER_HR.jpg
John Behlmann Stephanie Berger
Share

The famed Manhattan venue launched the series March 22, Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, with a week of videos from Sondheim musicals. You can watch a playlist of all of the performances on City Center's YouTube page.

Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.