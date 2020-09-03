Watch Teaser for Julie Taymor and Sarah Ruhl’s The Glorias, Starring Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander

The Gloria Steinem biopic also features Janelle Monáe, Lorraine Toussaint, Bette Midler, Monica Sanchez, and Kimberly Guerrero.

Oscars winners Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander share the role of Gloria Steinem in The Glorias, a biopic from Tony-winning director Julie Taymor and playwright and Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl. Watch the first teaser above.

As previously announced, the film will bypass a theatrical rollout and instead be released exclusively via Prime Video on Amazon September 30.

Joining Moore (also soon to star in the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen) and Vikander as Steinem in various stages of the political activist’s life are Lulu Wilson and Ryan Kiera Armstrong. The cast also features Tony winner Bette Midler as Bella Abzug, Janelle Monáe as Dorothy Pitman Hughes, Lorraine Toussaint as Flo Kennedy, Monica Sanchez as Dolores Huerta, and Kimberly Guerrero as Wilma Mankiller.

Steinem’s life was also recently depicted in the stage play Gloria: A Life (with Christine Lahti playing the feminist leader Off-Broadway) and in Hulu/FX’s Mrs. America (played by Rose Byrne).