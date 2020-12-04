Watch Teaser for NBC’s One Night Only: The Best of Broadway, Featuring Casts of Jagged Little Pill, Ain't Too Proud, and More

The two-hour TV special, hosted by Tina Fey, will air December 10 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Mean Girls Tony nominee Tina Fey will host One Night Only: The Best of Broadway, which will air December 10 at 8 PM ET on NBC. Watch the new teaser above.

Celebrating the resilient Broadway community, the two-hour special will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Cast members from several Broadway productions—including Ain’t Too Proud–The Life and Times of The Temptations, Chicago, Jagged Little Pill, Jersey Boys, and Mean Girls—will take over the streets of Manhattan with special performances. Also, expect an appearance from the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child as well as a sneak peek at shows that will arrive next year, such as Diana.

The NBC celebration will also feature performances by Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge, and Patti LaBelle with appearances by Annaleigh Ashford, Lance Bass, Kristen Bell, Ron Cephas Jones, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Peter Gallagher, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, Camryn Manheim, Alanis Morissette, Jerry O’Connell, Leslie Odom Jr., Billy Porter, John Stamos, Aaron Tveit, Blair Underwood, Vanessa Williams, and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Donations during the broadcast will benefit Broadway Cares to help provide groceries, medication, health care, and emergency financial assistance to those in the Broadway community who are struggling through the pandemic that threatens their health and will have shuttered the industry for more than a year. NBCUniversal is also making a donation to Broadway Cares. To donate, visit BroadwayCares.org.

“I'm so happy to be a part of this night, raising money for Broadway Cares, and to watch these mega talented people do what they do best,” Fey said in a recent statement.

“We are deeply grateful to NBC for making this special evening possible and to the spectacular lineup of Broadway’s best who are so generously sharing their time and talent,” added Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. “The joy that this special will create will translate into meals and medication, health, and hope for those within our Broadway community who are struggling during this pandemic and extraordinary work shutdown.”

One Night Only: The Best of Broadway is a production of Brad Lachman Productions with Lachman serving as executive producer. Bill Bracken is co-executive producer.

