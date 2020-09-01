Watch Teaser for Netflix's Emily in Paris, Starring Lily Collins, Ashley Park, More

The Darren Star romantic comedy premieres in October.

The 10-episode romantic comedy series Emily in Paris, created, written, and executive-produced by Darren Star (Younger, Sex and the City), will make its debut on Netflix October 2. Watch the new teaser above.

The series, co-starring Lily Collins (Rules Don’t Apply, To the Bone) and Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls), also features Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris), and Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin), with Kate Walsh (The Umbrella Academy), William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction), and Arnaud Viard (Clara et Moi).

The half-hour dramedy concerns 20-something Emily (Collins), an American from the Midwest who relocates to Paris for a job with a French marketing firm. Park plays fellow ex-pat Mindy, an au pair who becomes friends with Emily. The two have starkly different experiences adjusting to life in a new country.

Zoe Cassavetes, Andrew Fleming, and Peter Lauer direct with Patricia Field consulting on costume design with Marylin Fitoussi.

