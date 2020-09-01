Watch Teaser for Netflix's Emily in Paris, Starring Lily Collins, Ashley Park, More

Watch Teaser for Netflix's Emily in Paris, Starring Lily Collins, Ashley Park, More
By Andrew Gans
Sep 01, 2020
 
The Darren Star romantic comedy premieres in October.

The 10-episode romantic comedy series Emily in Paris, created, written, and executive-produced by Darren Star (Younger, Sex and the City), will make its debut on Netflix October 2. Watch the new teaser above.

The series, co-starring Lily Collins (Rules Don’t Apply, To the Bone) and Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls), also features Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris), and Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin), with Kate Walsh (The Umbrella Academy), William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction), and Arnaud Viard (Clara et Moi).

The half-hour dramedy concerns 20-something Emily (Collins), an American from the Midwest who relocates to Paris for a job with a French marketing firm. Park plays fellow ex-pat Mindy, an au pair who becomes friends with Emily. The two have starkly different experiences adjusting to life in a new country.

Zoe Cassavetes, Andrew Fleming, and Peter Lauer direct with Patricia Field consulting on costume design with Marylin Fitoussi.

Visit the Farmers Market with Mean Girls’ Ashley Park

Visit the Farmers Market with Mean Girls’ Ashley Park

The Tony Award nominee takes us inside one of her favorite traditions, giving a glimpse at how she enjoys summer in New York City.

11 PHOTOS
Ashley Park
Mean Girls’ Ashley Park utilizes the warm summer weather to visit the farmers market, an activity she developed a love of with her family while growing up. Marc J. Franklin
Ashley Park
“The farmers market every Saturday morning is something I grew up with. I’m from Ann Harbor, Michigan and that is something the city really prides itself on: locally grown and local markets.” Marc J. Franklin
Ashley Park
“I love living in the city. It was never like I needed to escape but whenever I see a farmers market, I will always walk through it,” Park explains. “Even if it’s just a couple of stands, it makes me so happy!” Marc J. Franklin
Ashley Park
"Also, I love color and brightness and light. [In New York], all you see is concrete—I miss greenery. And a farmers market is the most color you get in the city!" Marc J. Franklin
Ashley Park
Ashley Park Marc J. Franklin
Ashley Park
"I especially love [the Tucker Square Greenmarket] because it reminds me of The King and I. Every Thursday and Saturday, whenever I would walk from my apartment to The King and I, I’d always stop by." Marc J. Franklin
Ashley Park
Park values the human interactions made while supporting local business and meeting with the vendors. “If I can, I love to take some cash out and go. It’s something different. Everything is with a card now. [While shopping locally], you can really have an interaction with somebody.” Marc J. Franklin
Tucker Square Greenmarket
Tucker Square Greenmarket Marc J. Franklin
Ashley Park
Park’s desire for human connection extends to the audiences at Mean Girls, and Park notes the range of patrons who all flock to the theatre together to beat the heat. “It’s summer vacation! We have a lot more young audiences who are out of school and adult audiences who are off work, and they’re so excited!” Marc J. Franklin
Ashley Park
Park may be busy with her hit musical, but she still holds the season dear. “Summer in New York is summer in New York. You know what it means when you’ve lived here. There is no way to really describe it!” Marc J. Franklin
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.