Watch Telly Leung Sing 'Climb Ev’ry Mountain' on R&H Goes Pop! – At Home

By Dan Meyer
Oct 14, 2020
 
The Broadway star and Glee alum performs the Rodgers and Hammerstein anthem from The Sound of Music.

The latest installment of R&H Goes Pop! - At Home features Broadway favorite Telly Leung performing "Climb Ev’ry Mountain" from The Sound of Music. The video will be available to stream above beginning at 1 PM.

Leung has been seen on Broadway in Aladdin, Rent, Godspell, and Allegiance. He played Wes in Ryan Murphy's musical series Glee. The performer has released two studio albums: I’ll Cover You and Songs for You. This year, he released the EP You Matter to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

R&H Goes Pop! – At Home (previously R&H Goes Live!) is a spin-off of R&H Goes Pop!, hosted by two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes (Bonnie and Clyde, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), featuring contemporary takes on the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog.

WATCH: Dyllón Burnside Sing 'Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered' on R&H Goes Pop! – At Home

Previous live editions have included Jelani Alladin and Christiani Pitts dueting on "The Lady Is a Tramp" from Rodgers and Hart's Babes in Arms, Jeremy Jordan performing "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and Christy Altomare singing "A Cockeyed Optimist" from South Pacific.

Additional performances have included Alladin and Matt Doyle singing "We Kiss in a Shadow" from The King and I (the pair reunited virtually in June to perform live in quarantine), Katrina Lenk performing "Something Good," and Ashley Park singing "Do-Re-Mi" from The Sound of Music.

