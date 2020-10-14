Watch Telly Leung Sing 'Climb Ev’ry Mountain' on R&H Goes Pop! – At Home

The Broadway star and Glee alum performs the Rodgers and Hammerstein anthem from The Sound of Music.

The latest installment of R&H Goes Pop! - At Home features Broadway favorite Telly Leung performing "Climb Ev’ry Mountain" from The Sound of Music. The video will be available to stream above beginning at 1 PM.

Leung has been seen on Broadway in Aladdin, Rent, Godspell, and Allegiance. He played Wes in Ryan Murphy's musical series Glee. The performer has released two studio albums: I’ll Cover You and Songs for You. This year, he released the EP You Matter to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

R&H Goes Pop! – At Home (previously R&H Goes Live!) is a spin-off of R&H Goes Pop!, hosted by two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes (Bonnie and Clyde, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), featuring contemporary takes on the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog.

Previous live editions have included Jelani Alladin and Christiani Pitts dueting on "The Lady Is a Tramp" from Rodgers and Hart's Babes in Arms, Jeremy Jordan performing "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, and Christy Altomare singing "A Cockeyed Optimist" from South Pacific.