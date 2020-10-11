Watch the 1st Trailer for the Film Adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie

The movie version of the West End musical heads to U.S. theatres February 26, 2021.

Take a look above at the new trailer for the Everybody's Talking About Jamie movie, based on the West End musical about a Sheffield teenager with dreams of becoming a drag star.

The film, from New Regency and Film4 is slated to arrive in U.S. movie theatres February 26, 2021, via Disney's 20th Century Studios. (It was originally slated to premiere this fall, but was pushed back—initially to January—due to the coronavirus pandemic.)

Newcomer Max Harwood takes on the title role of Jamie New (who blossoms into Mimi Me) are Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant as Hugo (the former drag queen known as Loco Chanelle), Sharon Horgan as Miss Hedge, and Sarah Lancashire as Margaret New. Jonathan Butterell and Kate Prince, director and choreographer of the original production, reprise their work for the movie.

Having premiered at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre in 2017 before transferring to the West End that year, the stage musical, featuring a score by Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae and based on a 2011 documentary, played at London's Apollo Theatre up until March's mass gathering shutdowns. It was nominated for five Olivier Awards and broadcast live in movie theatres in 2018.

The movie also features Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, and Samuel Bottomley.