Watch the 2020 Dora Awards, Celebrating the Best of Toronto Theatre, June 29

The Canadian production of Caroline, or Change leads the pack in the musical theatre division with eight nominations.

The Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts streams the 2020 Dora Awards, celebrating the best of theatre, dance, and opera in Canada's largest city, June 29. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the winners are being announced in a virtual presentation.

Check out the ceremony above at 7:30 PM ET.

Nominations were announced June 8, with the awards for theatre split over three divisions: musical theatre, general theatre, and independent theatre. Similar to previous years, all performance categories for the season are gender neutral.

The Musical Stage Company and Obsidian Theatre's production of Caroline, or Change leads the musical theatre division with eight nods, and Soulpepper's The Brothers Size leads the General Theatre Division with eight nominations as well.

As the star of Caroline, or Change, Jully Black scored a nod for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role, and Stewart Adam McKensy and Vanessa Sears earned nods for Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role. Among the additional nominations for the production are Outstanding Direction and Outstanding Original Choreography.

Rounding out the Outstanding Production category in the same division are Bad Hats Theatre's Life in a Box, Crow's Theatre and Eclipse Theatre Company's Ghost Quartet, David Mirvish's Piaf/Dietrich, and Young People's Theatre's The Adventures of Pinocchio. The latter two productions scored seven nods, tying as the second-most nominated musical this past season.

Soulpepper is this year's most-nominated theatre company with a total of 24 nominations across all divisions. Its production of Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire scored six, including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Direction for Artistic Director Weyni Mengesha, and Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role for Amy Rutherford.

READ: How Theatre Award Ceremonies Are Handling the Coronavirus Shutdown

In the general theatre division, the nominees for Best New Play are Buffoon by Anosh Irani, Yaga by Kat Sandler, The Negroes are Congregating by Natasha Adiyana Morris, The Book of Life by Odile Gakire Katese, and Forget Me Not by Ronnie Burkett.

The nominees for this year's Best New Play in the independent theatre division are Daniel MacIvor's Let's Run Away, David Yee's No Foreigners, Jani Lauzon's Prophecy Fog, Keith Barker's This Is How We Got Here, and Robin Luckwaldt and Natalia Bushnik's The Bathtub Girls.

For a full list of nominations, click here.