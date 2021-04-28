Watch the Animated Music Video for Jennifer Nettles’ Jazzy Rendition of ‘Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat’

The Grammy winner sings the Guys and Dolls showstopper and more on her upcoming Broadway-themed album, Always Like New.

Get an exclusive look at the animated music video for Grammy-winning country star Jennifer Nettles’ cover of “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” from Guys and Dolls, below. The song is one of 10 featured on the Sugarland favorite’s upcoming musical theatre-themed release, Always Like New. The track is already available, with the full album dropping via Concord Records June 25.

Accompanying the brassy rendition of the Frank Loesser hit is an animation in a style reminiscent of the intro to another Broadway-friendly work: The Nanny. Nettles calls the arrangement, which also features the Tony-honored chorus Broadway Inspirational Voices, one with "a new, soulful groove." She continues: "The video here, created by Colombian artist Rafatoon, was inspired by his interpretation of the lyric and the groove and vibe of New York City nightlife—a nightlife in which Broadway's return plays such an integral part."

For the release, Nettles teamed up with Alex Lacamoire to craft new arrangements for each of the show tunes featured. Among them are songs from two of the three shows for which Lacamoire won Tony Awards: Hamilton’s “Wait for It” and Dear Evan Hansen’s “You Will Be Found.”

Nettles made her Broadway debut in a 2015 stint as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Since then, she’s starred in Mamma Mia! at the Hollywood Bowl, recorded Wicked songs for the musical’s #OutofOz series, and made appearances at MCC’s annual Miscast gala (in 2019 she performed “It All Fades Away” from The Bridges of Madison County—that song made it onto the album’s track list in a collab with Brandi Carlile).

During the pandemic, Nettles has found a way to tap into her passion for musical theatre by writing songs for a prospective musical about 17th-century professional poisoner Giulia Tofana. She says that she and producer Adam Zotovich are exploring next steps for the project, and is staying mum on whether she intends to play the liberator-cum-murderer herself.

READ: Jennifer Nettles at Work on Musical About Legendary Poisoner Giulia Tofana

The performer’s screen credits include the Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet and Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors.

See below for the album’s full track list, and watch the "Rockin' the Boat" video below.

1. Wouldn’t It Be Loverly (My Fair Lady)

2. Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ The Boat (Guys and Dolls)

3. Wait for It (Hamilton)

4. Almost Like Being in Love (Brigadoon)

5. It All Fades Away (The Bridges Of Madison County) feat. Brandi Carlile

6. There’s a Sucker Born Ev’ry Minute (Barnum)

7. Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’ (Oklahoma!)

8. Anyone Can Whistle (Anyone Can Whistle)

9. You Will Be Found (Dear Evan Hansen)

10. Tomorrow (Annie)

