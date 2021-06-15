Watch the Avett Brothers Perform the Title Song From Swept Away

The new musical will premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2022.

Check out a video of the title song from the upcoming musical Swept Away above, featuring Grammy-nominated folk rock band The Avett Brothers, who composed the score for the show. The musical will have its world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, with performances beginning January 9, 2022.

As previously announced , the musical will star Tony winner John Gallagher, Jr. (Spring Awakening), Tony nominee Stark Sands (Kinky Boots), Wayne Duvall (O Brother, Where Art Thou?), and Adrian Blake Enscoe (Apple TV+’s Dickinson).

Swept Away is written by John Logan and directed by Michael Mayer with choreography by David Neumann. Rounding out the creative team are scenic designer Rachel Hauck, costume designer Susan Hilferty, lighting designer Kevin Adams, and sound designer Kai Harada, and music director Justin Craig with music arrangements and orchestrations by Chris Miller and Brian Usifer.

The musical is set in 1888, off the coast of New Bedford, Massachusetts. When a violent storm sinks their whaling ship, the four survivors—a young man in search of adventure, his older brother who has sworn to protect him, a captain at the end of a long career at sea, and a worldly first mate who has fallen from grace—each face a reckoning.

Swept Away is produced by special arrangement with Matthew Masten, Sean Hudock, and MWLive. Berkeley Rep's previously announced upcoming season will now begin October 1 with the ripple, the wave that carried me home. The Off-Broadway hit Octet will make its West Coast premiere in 2022.