Watch the Broadway and North American Tour Cast of Newsies Dance This Incredible Reimagining of ‘Seize the Day’ in Cities Across the U.S.

By Roberto Araujo
Aug 25, 2020
 
The video features cast members showcasing Christopher Gattelli's Tony Award-winning choreography in this socially-distant tribute to The Actors Fund.

The cast of Newsies on Broadway and the North American Tour reunited (but socially distant) in this video to salute The Actors Fund. Recreating Christopher Gattelli's Tony Award-winning choreography, the cast submitted videos from all around the country and, of course, New York City.

Featuring: Alan Menken , Jeremy Jordan , Kara Lindsay , Ben Fankhauser , Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ryan Steele, Alex Wong, Andrew Wilson, Ben Cook, Josh Burrage, Aaron Albano, Brendan Stimson , Tommy Martinez, JP Ferreri , Giuseppe Bausilio , Evan Kasperzak, Chaz Wolcott, Jess LeProtto, Thayne Jasperson, Garett Hawe, Danny Quadrino, Iaian Young, Nico DeJesus, John Hacker, Jack Sippel , Nico Greetham, Clay Thompson, Andy Richardson, David Guzman, Jacob Guzman, and Michael Fatica.

Newsies has a Tony-winning score with music by EGOT winner Alan Menken and lyrics by Jack Feldman, a book by four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein, and is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions. The production features direction by Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun and choreography by Christopher Gattelli, who won a 2012 Tony Award for his work on the show. The entire creative team reunited to bring the musical to audiences across North America.

