WATCH: The Broadway Cast of Hamilton Doesn’t Want You to Throw Away Your Shot This Election

Cast members from the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical—including Lin-Manuel Miranda himself—offered a voter mobilization twist to the show’s lyrics on National Voter Registration Day.

History has its eyes on all those eligible to vote this upcoming election, and the cast of Hamilton is here to remind you of that.

Performers from the Broadway and touring companies of the blockbuster musical united virtually September 22, marking National Voter Registration Day with a Hamilton-themed plea during When We All Vote’s Registered and Ready event. Former First Lady Michelle Obama hosted the streaming symposium, which Lin-Manuel Miranda co-chaired. Check it out above.

The medley featured revised lyrics to the opening “Alexander Hamilton,” “Guns and Ships,” and more, all centered around the logistics of voter registration and the various ways Americans can cast their ballots this fall.

Kyle Scatliffe, who showed off rapid-fire rhymes as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson on tour and on Broadway, rattled off new, fast-paced patter: “I reckon for a better election then we better make the voting accessible. Mail-in voting is a snap, paper can’t be hacked, get a stamp and make it addressable.”

Miranda makes a cameo at the end, using his own words as a final call to action: “Do not throw away your shot.”

Additional Hamilton alums to make appearances include Deon’te Goodman, Daniel Yearwood, Mandy Gonzalez, Justice Moore, Fergie L. Phillipe, Miguel Cervantes, Tamar Greene, David Guzman, Karla Garcia, Gabriella Sorrentino, Roddy Kennedy, Eddy Lee, and Krystal Joy Brown.

The streaming event lasted over eight hours, with such artists as Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, DJ Khaled, Tracee Ellis Ross, Billie Eilish, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Ayesha Curry also taking part.

For more information, visit WhenWeAllVote.org/Hamilton.

