Industry News   Watch the Broadway Community Honor Nick Cordero With 'One of the Great Ones'
By Andrew Gans
Sep 07, 2020
 
The song was part of the September 6 tribute to the late, Tony-nominated actor that streamed on Broadway on Demand.

Broadway on Demand premiered a memorial tribute to Nick Cordero, the Tony-nominated actor who created leading roles in the Broadway musicals Bullets Over Broadway, Waitress, and A Bronx Tale, September 6. Mr. Cordero passed away July 5 at age 41 following a lengthy battle with the coronavirus. Watch friends and colleagues perform "One of the Great Ones" from A Bronx Tale in the video above.

Family and friends united to celebrate the acclaimed actor's life for the tribute, available at BroadwayonDemand.com. The memorial tribute includes photographs, videos, memories, and commentary from those he grew up with, worked with, and shared his talent with, as well as performances by those with whom he shared the stage, including costars from A Bronx Tale, Bullets Over Broadway, The Toxic Avenger, Rock of Ages, and Waitress.

The Theatre Community Remembers the Life and Work of Nick Cordero

The memorial is free of charge, with donations benefiting the Save the Music Foundation.

A Look Back at Tony Nominee Nick Cordero on the Stage

22 PHOTOS
Nancy Opel and Nick Cordero in the George Street Playhouse production of <i>The Toxic Avenger</i>
Nancy Opel and Nick Cordero in The Toxic Avenger Photo by T. Charles Erickson
Nick Cordero and Diana DeGarmo in <i>Toxic Avenger</i>
Nick Cordero and Diana DeGarmo in The Toxic Avenger
The Toxic Avenger stars Nick Cordero and Sara Chase
Nick Cordero and Sara Chase in The Toxic Avenger Photo by Carol Rosegg
Demond Green, Matthew Saldivar, Nick Cordero, Sara Chase and Nancy Opel in <i>The Toxic Avenger</i>
Demond Green, Matthew Saldivar, Nick Cordero, Sara Chase and Nancy Opel in The Toxic Avenger Photo by Carol Rosegg
Vincent Pastore, Helene Yorke, Nick Cordero, Marin Mazzie, Brooks Ashmanskas, Zach Braff, Lenny Wolpe, Betsy Wolfe, and Karen Ziemba in <i>Bullets Over Broadway</i>
Vincent Pastore, Helene Yorke, Nick Cordero, Marin Mazzie, Brooks Ashmanskas, Zach Braff, Lenny Wolpe, Betsy Wolfe, and Karen Ziemba in Bullets Over Broadway Jason Bell
Zach Braff and Nick Cordero in <i>Bullets Over Broadway</i>
Zach Braff and Nick Cordero in Bullets Over Broadway Paul Kolnik
Vincent Pastore, Nick Cordero, Karen Ziemba, Marin Mazzie, Brooks Ashmanskas, Heléne Yorke, in <i>Bullets Over Broadway</i>
Vincent Pastore, Nick Cordero, Karen Ziemba, Marin Mazzie, Brooks Ashmanskas, Heléne Yorke, and Betsy Wolfe in Bullets Over Broadway Paul Kolnik
in <i>Bullets Over Broadway</i>
Cast in Bullets Over Broadway Paul Kolnik
Nick Cordero
Nick Cordero in Brooklynite
Remy Zaken, Nick Cordero, Nick Choksi and Max Chernin
Remy Zaken, Nick Cordero, Nick Choksi and Max Chernin in Brooklynite
(Updated September 6, 2020)

