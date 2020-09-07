Watch the Broadway Community Honor Nick Cordero With 'One of the Great Ones'

Broadway on Demand premiered a memorial tribute to Nick Cordero, the Tony-nominated actor who created leading roles in the Broadway musicals Bullets Over Broadway, Waitress, and A Bronx Tale, September 6. Mr. Cordero passed away July 5 at age 41 following a lengthy battle with the coronavirus. Watch friends and colleagues perform "One of the Great Ones" from A Bronx Tale in the video above.
Family and friends united to celebrate the acclaimed actor's life for the tribute, available at BroadwayonDemand.com. The memorial tribute includes photographs, videos, memories, and commentary from those he grew up with, worked with, and shared his talent with, as well as performances by those with whom he shared the stage, including costars from A Bronx Tale, Bullets Over Broadway, The Toxic Avenger, Rock of Ages, and Waitress.
The memorial is free of charge, with donations benefiting the Save the Music Foundation.
