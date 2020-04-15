Watch the Cast and Orchestra of Ain't Too Proud in a Special Performance of 'The Way You Do the Things You Do'

Video   Watch the Cast and Orchestra of Ain't Too Proud in a Special Performance of 'The Way You Do the Things You Do'
By Roberto Araujo
Apr 15, 2020
 
The Broadway company makes the most of social distancing and performs the opening number of the show.

The company of Broadway's Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations is making the most of social distancing and recently came together to perform the show's opening number.

As production stage manager Molly Meg Legal calls for "places," the orchestra and cast assemble from their own homes. Watch the performance of "The Way You Do The Things You Do" in the video above.

The video includes cast members Nik Walker, James Harkness, Jelani Remy, Jawan M. Jackson, and Matt Manuel as well as the entire Ain't Too Proud orchestra: Kenny Seymour (music director/arranger/key 1), Clayton Craddock (drums), Javier Diaz (percussion 2), Shawn Edmonds (trumpet), Seth Farber (assistant conductor/key 3), George Farmer (bass), Andrew Griffin (viola), Mark Gross (reed 1), Rick Hip-Flores (associate music director/key 2), Rieko Kawabata (violin), Dan Levine (trombone), Caryl Paisner (cello), Keith Robinson (guitar 1), Larry Saltzman (guitar 2), Larry Squitero (percussion 1), Melissa Tong (violin), Eddie Venegas (violin), and Orlando Wells (violin 1/concert master).

