Watch the Cast of Ain't Too Proud Perform a Medley of The Temptations' Tunes on Good Morning America

The October 18 morning show appearance featured "Get Ready," "Ain't Too Proud to Beg," and "I Can't Get Next to You."

The cast of Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations stopped by the Times Square set of Good Morning America on October 18 to perform a medley of tunes from The Temptations' songbook, complete with a matching blue velvet blazer for GMA's T.J. Holmes and a mid-routine costume change. Broadway's Temptations—Nik Walker as Otis Williams, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, Matt Manuel as David Ruffin, and Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks—hit the stage to sing "Get Ready," "Ain't Too Proud to Beg," and "I Can't Get Next to You." Watch the video below. READ: Go Inside the Broadway Return of Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations Featuring a book by Dominique Morisseau, the musical uses the group’s hits to tell the story of their journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It returned to the Imperial Theatre October 16 following a 19-month pandemic hiatus. The musical first opened on Broadway March 21, 2019.

