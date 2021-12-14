Watch the Cast of Broadway's New Company Perform Title Number on Good Morning America

Marianne Elliott's take on the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical opened December 9.

The cast of Broadway's Company stopped by Times Square December 14 to show us what it's really about: check out their performance of the opening number on Good Morning America below.

Tony winner Katrina Lenk leads the cast as Bobbie, director Marianne Elliott's gender-swapped take on the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical's protagonist Bobby. The cast also includes The cast also includes fellow Tony winner Patti LuPone as Joanne (played by Anisha Nagarajan for the GMA performance), Matt Doyle as Jamie, Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Rashidra Scott as Susan, Bobby Conte as P.J., and Manu Narayan as Theo.

Rounding out the company are Kathryn Allison, Britney Coleman, Jacob Dickey, Javier Ignacio, Nicholas Rodriguez, Heath Saunders, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall.

The production began previews in March 2020, though did not reach its official opening night prior to the coronavirus shutdown. Performances resumed November 15 this year ahead of a December 9 opening. Following the death of Sondheim at the age of 91, the production dedicated the November 26 performance—and all subsequent performances—to the late composer.

