Watch: The Cast of Broadway's New Company Shares Their Stephen Sondheim Stories

A new series from the current revival spotlights the performers' anecdotes with the late and legendary composer-lyricist.

Broadway's current revival of Company has launched a new series spotlighting the casts' anecdotes, thoughts, and favorite lyrics of landmark musical theatre composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who died November 26 at the age of 91.

Watch the inaugural entry of Sondheim Stories, featuring Christopher Sieber, Anisha Nagarajan, Britney Coleman, and Manu Narayan, above.

Helmed by two-time Tony-winning director Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), the new revival re-imagines the Sondheim-George Furth musical to center around a female protagonist—Bobby becomes Bobbie, whose good and crazy married friends all think she too should settle down. The production, originally scheduled to open on Sondheim's 90th birthday in 2020 before COVID-19 forced a postponement, will now officially open December 9.

Katrina Lenk leads the company as Bobbie, with Patti LuPone as Joanne (reprising her Olivier-winning performance from the production's 2018 West End run), Matt Doyle as Jamie, Christopher Fitzgerald as David, Sieber as Harry, Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Etai Benson as Paul, Bobby Conte as PJ, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Narayan as Theo, and Rashidra Scott as Susan. In the production's ensemble are Kathryn Allison, Coleman, Jacob Dickey, Javier Ignacio, Nagarajan, and Heath Saunders.

Elliott's creative team includes choreographer Liam Steel, music supervisor Joel Fram, scenic and costume designer Bunny Christie, lighting designer Neil Austin, and sound designer Ian Dickinson. The production features orchestrations by David Cullen, and is cast by Cindy Tolan and Nicholas Petrovich.

