Watch the Cast of Desperate Housewives Reunite on Stars in the House Live Stream

The daily series created by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the new daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites cast members from the 2004–2012 ABC series Desperate Housewives—including Marcia Cross, Dana Delaney, Eva Longoria, Brenda Strong, and Tony nominee Vanessa Williams—April 12 at 8 PM.

The Stars in the House series—which launched March 16 with Tony winner Kelli O'Hara—promotes support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Recent guests have included Andy Karl, Orfeh, Charles Busch, Faith Prince, Andrea Martin, Richard Kind, Gavin Creel, Laura Bell Bundy, Jeff Bowen, Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff, Caissie Levy, Mike Doyle, Scott Evans, Colin Donnell, Marlee Matlin, Ann Hampton Callaway, Henry Winkler, D'Arcy Carden, Stephen Root, Anthony Carrigan, Mark Setlock, Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Lance Barber, Tovah Feldshuh, Christine Pedi, Judy Gold, Andy Nyman, Jonathan Groff, John Gallagher Jr., Lilli Cooper, Gideon Glick, Sutton Foster, Debby Ryan, Peyton List, Skai Jackson, Karan Brar, Kevin Chamberlin, J. Smith-Cameron, Robert Stanton, Keith Nobbs, Patrick Breen, Marylouise Burke, Mark McKinney, Lisa Gorlitsky, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Brandon Victor Dixon, Alice Cooper, Jason Tam, Norm Lewis, and Actors Fund Chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell.

New shows air daily at 2 PM ET and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen and conversations with Rudetsky between each tune. Rudetsky will encourage live viewers to donate, and Wesley will give updates from The Fund as well as shout-outs to people donating in real time. Dr. Jonathan LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News, will also make frequent appearances to answer questions and offer best practices.

Watch previous Stars in the House presentations here.

READ: How to Help Unemployed Theatre Industry Professionals During the Coronavirus Shutdown

As the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, The Actors Fund will provide services online and via phone. These services include Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

