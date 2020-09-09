Watch the Cast of Frozen Give Wedding Presents to Disney Fan Whose Nuptials Were Postponed Due to COVID

Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Idina Menzel, and Josh Gad reunited on Jimmy Kimmel Live! September 8.

A Disney fan’s wedding dreams came true when the cast of Frozen gathered virtually to present her with something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue. Watch stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and Jonthan Groff in a Jimmy Kimmel Live! episode, guest hosted by their co-star Josh Gad, above.

On top of the traditional wedding gifts—a special themed puzzle from Bell (borrowed), a dress from Menzel (blue), and a stuffed snowman from Groff (old)—the cast also told the NICU nurse, whose wedding was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that she and her fiancé would be getting $10,000 (new).

In addition to the virtual Frozen reunion, Disney announced that a special origin story for Olaf (voiced by Gad) would be released October 23 on Disney+. Once Upon a Snowman will follow the character as he takes his first steps and searches for his identity. The short film is directed by Trent Correy and Dan Abraham and produced by Nicole Hearon with Peter Del Vecho.