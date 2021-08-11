Watch the Cast of Girl From the North Country Sing ‘All Along the Watchtower/Idiot Wind’

By Dan Meyer
Aug 11, 2021
Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, and Rachel Stern performed at A Great Day in Harlem last weekend.

Check out Girl From the North Country cast members Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, and Rachel Stern singing “All Along the Watchtower/Idiot Wind” above. The performance took place last weekend as part of the A Great Day in Harlem festival in NYC.

As previously announced, the Bob Dylan musical will return to the Belasco Theatre on Broadway October 13. Joining Scott, Sprawl, and Stern on stage are Todd Almond, Colin Bates, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Mare Winningham.

Featuring a book by director Conor McPherson and music from Dylan's catalog, the musical offers a slice-of-life look at a small community in Duluth, Minnesota, where the Laine family operates a rundown guesthouse.

