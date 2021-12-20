Watch the Cast of Girl From the North Country Sing ‘Winter Wonderland’

The performers recently caroled outside the Belasco Theatre.

Even in tumultuous times, Broadway is determined to spread holiday cheer. Check out the cast of Girl From the North Country sing “Winter Wonderland” outside the Belasco Theatre, where the Bob Dylan jukebox musical is currently playing.

Performing above are cast members John Schiappa, Luba Mason, Edward Staudenmayer, Robert Joy, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Rachel Stern, Ben Mayne, Austin Scott, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Colin Bates, Housso Semon, Caitlin Houlahan, Jeannette Bayardelle, Chelsea Lee Williams, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Alex Joseph Grayson, and Anastasia Talley.

Girl From the North Country reopened in October after remaining dark for 18 months of the Broadway shutdown due to COVID-19. The production first opened on Broadway March 5, 2020, following runs in London's West End and Off-Broadway at the Public Theater.

Featuring a book by director Conor McPherson and music from Bob Dylan's catalog, the musical offers a slice-of-life look at a small community in Duluth, Minnesota, where the Laine family operates a guesthouse.

Serving on the creative team are scenic and costume designer Rae Smith, lighting designer Mark Henderson, sound designer Simon Baker, movement director Lucy Hind, and music director Marco Paguia. The show also features orchestrations, arrangements, and supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Hale and McPherson.

