Watch the Cast of Girl From the North Country Virtually Perform 'Make You Feel My Love' and 'Pressing On'

Jeannette Bayardelle, Austin Scott, Mare Winningham, and more performed during CNN's The Fourth of America broadcast.

The cast of Girl From the North Country reunited virtually July 4 to perform two songs from the Broadway musical on CNN's The Fourth of America broadcast. Check out Jeannette Bayardelle and Austin Scott singing "Make You Feel My Love" above and the rest of the cast, including Tony nominees Mare Winningham and Marc Kudish, singing "Pressing On" below. Prior to the Broadway hiatus, the jukebox musical was running at the Belasco Theatre, where it had officially opened March 5. Featuring a book by director Conor McPherson and music by Bob Dylan, the Great Depression-era set musical offers a slice-of-life look at a small community in Duluth, Minnesota, where the Laine family operates a rundown guesthouse. The cast also features Todd Almond, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, John Schiappa, Colton Ryan, Rachel Stern, Chelsea Lee Williams, Jay O. Sanders, Matt McGrath, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, and Chiara Trentalange. Girl From the North Country made its world premiere at London’s Old Vic before transferring to the West End and then to Off-Broadway's Public Theater. A London cast recording of the show was released in 2017.

