Watch the Cast of Grand Hotel Reunite in a 25th Anniversary Concert May 17

Video   Watch the Cast of Grand Hotel Reunite in a 25th Anniversary Concert May 17
By Dan Meyer
May 17, 2020
 
Liliane Montevecchi, Karen Akers, Chip Zien, and more sang at the Feinstein’s/54 Below special in 2015.

A broadcast of 54 Below Sings Grand Hotel: The 25th Anniversary Concert will stream May 17 at 6:30 PM as part of the #54BelowAtHome series. Check it out above or on the Feinstein’s/54 Below YouTube page.

The spectacular reunited several original Broadway cast members including the late Liliane Montevecchi, Karen Akers, Tim Jerome, Walter Willison, Brent Barrett, Ben George, David Jackson, Ken Jennings, Hal Robinson, Meg Tolin Piper, David White, Penny Worth, and Chip Zien.

Joining the line-up were Michael Choi, Bill Coyne, Joshua Dixon, Erin Marie, Nathan Meyer, Chelsie Nectow, Michael Jayne Walker, and Jackie Washam.

The concert from 2015 features musical direction by Alex Rybeck and dances supervised by Yvonne Marceau. Walter Willison directs.

Grand Hotel debuted on Broadway in 1989 with a Tony-nominated score by Robert Wright, George Forrest and Maury Yeston. Some of the show's memorable songs include “Who Couldn’t Dance With You?,” “Maybe My Baby Loves Me,” “Love Can’t Happen,” and “I Want to Go to Hollywood.”

The musical ran 1,017 performances at the Martin Beck Theatre (now the Al Hirschfeld) before completing its run at the Gershwin. It scored five Tonys, including two for director and choreographer Tommy Tune.

Look Back at Jane Krakowski, Liliane Montevecchi, and More in Grand Hotel on Broadway

The show returns March 21–25 at New York City Center.

22 PHOTOS
Grand_Hotel_Broadway_Production_Photo_1989_ Liliane Montevecchi, Mitchell Jason and Hal Robinson_HR.jpg
Liliane Montevecchi, Mitchell Jason, and Hal Robinson Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Grand_Hotel_Broadway_Production_Photo_1989_ David Jackson, Danny Strayhorn and Jane Krakowski_HR.jpg
David Jackson, Danny Strayhorn, and Jane Krakowski Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
_Production_Photo_David Carroll and Jane Krakowski _HR.jpg
Jane Krakowski and David Carroll Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Grand_Hotel_Broadway_Production_Photo_1989_ Rex D. Hays, John Wylie, Jane Krakowski, Michael Jeter and Timothy Jerome_HR.jpg
Rex D. Hays, John Wylie, Jane Krakowski, Michael Jeter, and Tim Jerome Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Grand_Hotel_Broadway_Production_Photo_1989_Liliane Montevecchi & Brent Barrett _HR.jpg
Brent Barrett and Liliane Montevecchi Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Grand_Hotel_Broadway_Production_Photo_1989_Liliane Montevecchi_HR.jpg
Liliane Montevecchi Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Grand_Hotel_Broadway_Production_Photo_1989_David Dollase_HR.jpg
David Dollase Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Grand_Hotel_Broadway_Production_Photo_1989_Liliane Montevecchi & Brent Barrett _HR.jpg
Liliane Montevecchi and Brent Barrett Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
The cast of <i>Grand Hotel</i>
Cast Martha Swope
_Production_Photo_Jane-Krakowski_HR.jpg
Jane Krakowski
