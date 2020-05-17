Watch the Cast of Grand Hotel Reunite in a 25th Anniversary Concert May 17

Liliane Montevecchi, Karen Akers, Chip Zien, and more sang at the Feinstein’s/54 Below special in 2015.

A broadcast of 54 Below Sings Grand Hotel: The 25th Anniversary Concert will stream May 17 at 6:30 PM as part of the #54BelowAtHome series. Check it out above or on the Feinstein’s/54 Below YouTube page.

The spectacular reunited several original Broadway cast members including the late Liliane Montevecchi, Karen Akers, Tim Jerome, Walter Willison, Brent Barrett, Ben George, David Jackson, Ken Jennings, Hal Robinson, Meg Tolin Piper, David White, Penny Worth, and Chip Zien.

Joining the line-up were Michael Choi, Bill Coyne, Joshua Dixon, Erin Marie, Nathan Meyer, Chelsie Nectow, Michael Jayne Walker, and Jackie Washam.

The concert from 2015 features musical direction by Alex Rybeck and dances supervised by Yvonne Marceau. Walter Willison directs.

Grand Hotel debuted on Broadway in 1989 with a Tony-nominated score by Robert Wright, George Forrest and Maury Yeston. Some of the show's memorable songs include “Who Couldn’t Dance With You?,” “Maybe My Baby Loves Me,” “Love Can’t Happen,” and “I Want to Go to Hollywood.”

The musical ran 1,017 performances at the Martin Beck Theatre (now the Al Hirschfeld) before completing its run at the Gershwin. It scored five Tonys, including two for director and choreographer Tommy Tune.

